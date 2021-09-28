"Hell or High Seas" documentary hits Brazos Valley screens

The documentary is set to premiere on Friday at the Premiere in Bryan at 7 pm.

BRYAN, Texas — A documentary with ties to the Brazos Valley is set to premiere in Bryan this Friday and Saturday. The film is called “Hell or High Seas,” and some of the people involved with the documentary are from the Bryan-College Station area.

A graduate of A&M Consolidated High School and Texas A&M University, Stephen O’Shea was the documentary writer and has been working on the project for several years now.

O’Shea said he worked on the project with a former classmate who joined the military and later began to deal with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

Since then, the two have set sail and worked on the documentary to help give a voice to the Veterans dealing with the disorder. O’Shea said he’s hoping the documentary touches audience members of all backgrounds.

Former student Stephen O'Shea '13 is giving veterans diagnosed with PTSD a voice to raise awareness of veteran suicides. Don't miss his documentary, "Hell or High Seas," when it begins streaming next month.



“We definitely want to reach veterans with this documentary,” O’Shea said, “but the ultimate goal was for it to be accessible to everybody, civilians and veterans alike.

The documentary will be showing at the Premiere in Bryan on Friday and Saturday at 7:00 p.m.