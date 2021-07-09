Joe Exotic on the hunt for new husband with 'The Bachelor King' contest

Even prison can't keep the reality TV star from looking for a love connection.

If you thought you saw the last of "Tiger King" Joe Exotic, think again.

The former zookeeper made famous during the quarantine release of the Netflix docuseries is now on the hunt for a mate once he is released from prison.

Anyone who thinks they can fall in love with the reality star, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, can apply to his husband-seeking contest called "The Bachelor King."

Men 18 and older can fill out an application online to be Exotic's next great love. According to a press release, the top three finalists will go on an all-expenses-paid romantic getaway with Exotic upon his release.

"I have been through hell in three years and I intend on making my new life something I have always dreamed of and I want to spend it with someone that can take a relationship serious and be in love and enjoy this ride, and make this about us as a team, not just me or the man I choose to carry on with. I want to share this with someone great," Exotic wrote.

The process to steal Exotic's heart includes questions about applicants' favorite restaurants, waist size, if they like animals and if they're OK with being in the spotlight.

You'll also be asked about your views on marriage and why you think Exotic would fall in love with you. Applicants must submit a fully dressed photo, swimsuit photo and shirtless photo with their entry.

As of July 9, more than 20 people have applied. But don't worry, you still have until September 25 to throw your hat in the ring.

Women and straight men are also welcome to apply as an audio message from Exotic himself on Twitter explains he is expanding the competition. Women will be entering to go to the beach and chase "guys in bikinis and bathing suits," while straight men can apply to go hunting and blow "some s**t up."

If you're wondering what happened to his husband Dillon? They called it quits in March. Dillon Passage made the announcement in an Instagram post writing "I’ve always stood by his side and will continue to always love and support him."

But according to Exotic's team, their relationship is "up in the air." Regardless of how that plays out, the reality star says he is not willing to waste time on getting his new life started when he gets his freedom back.

Of course, the entire contest relies on Exotic getting released early from his 22-year sentence after being convicted in a murder-for-hire plot against Tampa's Big Cat Rescue CEO Carole Baskin.

"I can promise you, my attorney, John Phillips, out of Jacksonville, Florida has enough evidence that he will be getting me out of here. And then reality TV will never be the same cause we're gonna blow it up worldwide," Exotic could be heard saying in an audio message.

According to a press release, the new evidence Phillip allegedly has includes proof of conspiracy, misconduct, obstruction of justice and perjury.

Exotic expects he will be released from his sentence by the end of the year.