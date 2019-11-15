HOUSTON — Rap superstar Kanye West made a surprise appearance at the Harris County Jail on Friday.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted about West's visit, saying, "On this date, @kanyewest visits @HCSOTexas jail system. 'This is a mission, not a show'- Kanye"

West is in Houston this weekend ahead of his appearance at Lakewood Church.

Lakewood Pastor Joel Osteen invited West to his church about two weeks ago. It was soon after the release of the rapper’s gospel album called “Jesus is King.”

Earlier this week the church told its members an “inspiring service” is planned with a “brief conversation” between Kanye and Joel.

Here are the details released by Lakewood on Thursday:

Morning Lakewood Church Service

Time: 11:00AM CST | The 11:00AM service will include a conversation between Joel and Kanye about overcoming adversity and his faith journey. The service will be streamed Live on Facebook, YouTube, LakewoodChurch.com, the Lakewood Church App, and on SiriusXM’s Joel Osteen Radio channel 128 and on the SiriusXM app. The morning service and parking is free and open to the public.

Evening Kanye West’s Sunday Service @ Lakewood Church

When: Sunday, November 17, 2019

Time: 7:00PM CST

Doors Open: 5:30PM

This is a FREE event, but attendees must have an e-ticket. An e-ticket can be obtained through TicketMaster.com or the TicketMaster App beginning on Saturday, November 16. The evening Sunday Service will include musical performances with Kanye West and his choir. It will be streamed Live on Joel Osteen Facebook, YouTube, LakewoodChurch.com, the Lakewood Church App, sundayservice.com and on SiriusXM’s Joel Osteen Radio channel 128 and on the SiriusXM app.

Presale tickets for West’s visit didn’t go as planned Friday. Ticketmaster crashed for a few hours and a leaked presale code left some fans without tickets. General public tickets are available starting at 10 a.m. Saturday.

