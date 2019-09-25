SEATTLE — Advanced orthodontics is providing a surgery-free solution for common dental and wellness issues, including migraines.

A Smiling Heart Dentistry uses advanced orthodontics to helps patients with issues like overbites, underbites, and migraines. This practice also assists with younger patients dealing with overcrowded teeth.

Dr. Tigran and patient, Lana Alekseyevets, join us to discuss non-surgical options and how they've made a difference in the lives of his patients.

A Smiling Heart Dentistry, 15446 Bel-Red Rd Redmond, WA 98052

Sponsored by A Smiling Heart Dentistry. Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5, and streaming live on KING5.com. Connect with New Day via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram.