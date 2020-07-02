A second-grade student from Portsmouth got quite the surprise when award-winning rapper Missy Elliott retweeted a photo of the girl's Black History Month project.

Kayla Swann, a second-grader at Hodges Manor Elementary School, did her project on the Portsmouth-native rapper.

Swann's poster shows Missy Elliott in her patent leather blow-up suit from "The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly)" video.

Swann used crumpled black material and placed it over a hand-drawn picture of the rapper.

It was quite creative along with other students' posters that paid tribute to other great black Americans.

Stephanie Robertson, who is Swann's teacher, also shared photos of other students' projects.

They included Aretha Franklin, Maya Angelou, Jackie Robinson, Oprah Winfrey, Muhammad Ali and more.

In the retweet, Missy Elliott said Swann's project was "actually SUPA DUPA FLY!!!! & mad CREATIVE!"

