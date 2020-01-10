No tricks, just treats: Cinemark giving away 1,000 private watch parties for Halloween

How you can get your hands on a this spook-tacular deal

CLEVELAND — Cinemark is making sure that no matter what the weather looks like this year, it is going to be a "boo-tiful" Halloween.

The movie theater chain is giving away 1,000 private Halloween watch parties this year for Halloween day in an effort to make 2020 just a little bit better.

"Private Watch Parties have quickly become a moviegoer favorite – offering customers an exclusively immersive cinematic experience with a group they trust," said Wanda Gierhart-Fearing, Cinemark CMO. "In this ever-changing environment, Cinemark is happy to offer an alternative way to celebrate Halloween by bringing back some of the best movies for family fun or fright and giving away 1,000 Private Watch Parties."

Each watch party includes a free movie and auditorium for up to 20 guests, valued at $99, as well as a slate of Halloween classic films to choose from, including Beetlejuice, Hocus Pocus, Coco, The Nightmare Before Christmas, Halloween (2018), A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984), The Addams Family (2019) and The Exorcist: The Version You’ve Never Seen Before (2000).

Moviegoers can snag this deal by visiting their nearest theater's website on Oct. 9 at 11:31 p.m., eastern time, and selecting a private watch party showtime. The first 1,000 customers to check out will receive their Halloween-day private watch party for free. On top of the incredible giveaway, Cinemark is also offering discounted treats like a $5 large popcorn, $3.50 large fountain drink or ICEE, and $2.50 candy.