Brazos County organizations, Queen Theatre to host community viewing of Sound of Freedom

Officers from the Bryan Police Department, Brazos County Sheriff's Office, and Unbound Now BCS representatives will be around after the movie for discussions.

BRYAN, Texas — The Queen Theatre in Bryan will be hosting a community viewing of Sound of Freedom in collaboration with multiple Brazos County police agencies and Unbound Now Bryan College Station.

Editor's Note: The attached video is of KAGS's previous coverage involving Unbound Now BCS and their efforts to end human trafficking in the Brazos Valley.

Since it's release over the summer, Sound of Freedom has brought new attention to the issue of human trafficking worldwide, and has even been acclaimed as one of history's most successful independent films.

Unbound Now BCS will have a booth set up before and after the film to discuss the topics surrounding human trafficking as well as give information about efforts in the local area to put an end to it.

Tickets for the showing can be purchased at The Queen Theatre. Click here to get information on seating for the showing.

The Queen Theatre is located at 110 S. Main Street in Downtown Bryan.