Mickey Guyton talks about inclusion in country music, making history at ACM Awards

The Arlington native sat down with KHOU11 anchor Mia Gradney before hosting the 2021 American County Music Awards in Nashville.

HOUSTON — She is the it girl from the place to be.

Country music star Mickey Guyton is a native Texan, born in Arlington and raised in Waco and the Dallas Fort-Worth area.

Her music career has taken her across the nation, including to Nashville where she hosted the 2021 American Country Music Awards alongside Keith Urban. Guyton made history as the first Black woman to host the country awards show.

Guyton has since moved on to California by way of Tennessee. Of course, the Lone Star state isn't far from her heart.

"I definitely miss the Texas Bluebonnet," Guyton told KHOU11's Mia Gradney. "The last time when the ACMs were in Texas, I actually made sure we pulled over somewhere to take pictures with the bluebonnets because that's just something you do, right?"

She spent years working in Nashville's country music radio scene, but it's her emotional and raw 2020 autobiographical tracks "What Are You Gonna Tell Her" and "Black Like Me" that have really catapulted her career.

"I was just writing songs that meant something to me that just so happened to be right for this moment," Guyton said. "And it's just insane that this has happened. I mean, it really, really is, because I was stuck inside just like everybody else."

Mickey Guyton hosts the #ACMawards with Keith Urban, tonight at 7 on #KHOU11! Right after the show,@MickeyGuyton talks with @MiaGradneyKHOU about helping change the face of #countrymusic 🎸 @CBS pic.twitter.com/i060ztiwCk — KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) April 18, 2021

Guyton crafted lyrics unlike anything the country music genre had heard, but she said her songs are just the beginning.

"I absolutely do think that there's going to be more songs like Black Like Me at this time," Guyton said. "I think people are ready for truth and honesty in their music and people are starting to do that."

Guyton has made a name for herself as a country music artist, but her love of music that spans across several genres.

Guyton listens to other innovative artists like Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak. She is also a fan of country music stars like Dolly Parton and Cam.

"I love me some Cardi B....Megan Thee Stallion. I love her," she said. " Beyoncé "Brown-Skinned Girl," that song is my jam. Makes me cry every time."

Guyton is just one of several female Texas music artists who are leading the charts.