Blinn College District Music Department announces fall semester recital and concert schedule

Performances will run from Sept. 22 through mid-December.

BRENHAM, Texas — The Blinn College District Music Department has announced their lineup of recitals and concerts for the 2023 fall semester.

All of the events are free apart from the final event of the year on Dec. 15. Tickets for that event are $10 per person.

The schedule is as follows:

Friday, Sept. 22 at 7 p.m.: Dr. Rebecca Hays voice recital in the C.F. Schmidt Building's Finke Recital Hall

Saturday, Oct. 7 at 2 p.m.: Dr. Daniel Johnson and Pamela Connolly vocal faculty recital titled "An Afternoon of Mahler" in the Finke Recital Hall

Saturday, Oct. 21 at noon: Blinn College choir concert in the Finke Recital Hall

Wednesday, Oct. 25 at 7 p.m.: Blinn Music Department Concerto and Aria Competition in the Finke Recital Hall

Tuesday, Oct. 31 at 7 p.m.: Halloween-themed recital by vocal music students in the Finke Recital Hall

Tuesday, Nov. 14 at 7 p.m.: Blinn College District Music Faculty Recital in the Finke Recital Hall

Friday, Nov. 17 at 7 p.m.: A performance of opera scenes featuring Blinn vocal students in the Finke Recital Hall

Monday, Nov. 27 at 7 p.m.: Blinn Choirs and Community Hymn Festival at 7 p.m. in the Finke Recital Hall

Wednesday, Nov. 29 at 7 p.m.: Woodwind ensemble concert in the Finke Recital Hall

Monday, Dec. 4 at 7 p.m.: Brass ensemble concert in the Dr. W.W. O'Donnell Performing Arts Center

Tuesday, Dec. 5 at 7 p.m.: Jazz ensemble concert in the O'Donnell Center

Wednesday, Dec. 6 at 7 p.m.: Symphonic band concert in the O'Donnell Center

Thursday, Dec. 7 at 7 p.m.: Percussion ensemble concert in the O'Donnell Center

*Friday, Dec. 15 at 7 p.m.: Sounds of the Season holiday concert featuring the Blinn wind symphony and choirs at the Round Top's Festival Hill concert hall

“We have something for everyone and we’re always proud to show off our students’ work,” said Todd Quinlan, Performing Arts Department Head on blinn.edu. “Several recitals will also feature our outstanding faculty.”

The performances will also be streamed on the Blinn College Music YouTube channel.

Information on tickets can be found here.