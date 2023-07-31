Navasota to hold competition for national talent show

Think you have the country music chops to make it to Nashville? The City of Navasota is hosting a preliminary event in October.

NAVASOTA, Texas — Are you talented enough to make it the hometown of country music and the birthplace of bluegrass? Might want to make your way to Navasota in October.

City officials announced Monday morning that the Sound of Small Town America will make a stop within the city limits. The winner will advance to Nashville to compete in and perform on the Grand Ole Opry House stage, where a national winner will be announced in 2024.

Bobbie Lehrmann, the city's marketing and communications director, said through a news release that "Navasota is one of four cities hosting a preliminary competition for a national talent contest held by the Inspirational Country Music Association (ICMA)."

"The winner of the national competition earns a package that includes a professional songwriting session, and the recording of a six-song EP plus two radio releases from the project.," Lehrmann said.



Navasota was handpick because the "Sound, searches out towns all over the United States that are unique, have a deep-rooted history and work hard to preserve the beauty of their City to host the competition."

ICMA President Diane Parten said in the same news release they were "drawn in by their unique and historic downtown, we knew we had to get out and walk around."

“We were so excited to connect with the City of Navasota and invite them to be a part of The Sound of Small Town America," Parten said.

About the Competition: Think you have what it takes?

ROUND ONE: Send in your submission by going to www.inspirationalcountrymusic.com and click “Learn More”. Fill out the submission by following the directions. The submission fee is $50.00 fee. A panel of Nashville best will evaluate each submission.

ROUND TWO: The panel will pick the best and brightest talent to compete live in Navasota, TX, on Oct. 21, 2023

All contestants picked to compete in Navasota will receive an invitation by email from ICMA. Every submission will receive a personal evaluation from the panel and a one-year membership to the Inspirational Country Music Association. For a complete list of rules, how to enter, and other information, click here.

Lehrmann also said the city is also excited to partner with the organization to offer the Top 5 finalists a chance to perform live on stage at the city's annual Texas Birthday Bash event in March 2024.