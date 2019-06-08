COLLEGE STATION, Texas —

National Jeweler named College Station jewelers Julia and David Gardner to the 2019 Retailer Hall of Fame. The accolade, first introduced in 1989, recognizes jewelers who have made significant contributions to jewelry retailing.

The Gardner's store is one of only 28 stores to have been inducted in the category of Single-Store Independent in the U.S.

“We are truly shocked and honored to have been chosen for this once-in-a-lifetime recognition - a local jeweler recognized on a national level,” Gardner said. “It’s indicative of how world class our whole community is! We’re only one of many Hall of Famers in Bryan-College Station.”

The couple opened David Gardner’s Jewelers in the fall of 1983. Since then, the store has been voted Best in Jewelry by the Brazos Valley community for 17 years and it has also received the Lifetime Business Achievement Award from the Bryan Rotary Club. Additionally, David Gardner’s Jewelers is the preferred jeweler of Texas A&M Athletics.

