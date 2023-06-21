Navasota announces free movie lineup for Fridays in July

NAVASOTA, Texas — The City of Navasota has announced that they will be hosting free movies at Brule Park throughout July.
The movies will begin at dusk--around 8:30 p.m.
The lineup of films being shown will include:
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish - July 7
- Night at the Museum - July 14
- The Sandlot - July 21
- Top Gun: Maverick - July 28
Blankets and chairs are welcome and recommended. Food and snacks are also okay to bring, but smoking, alcohol, and vapes will not be allowed.
Brule Park is located at 103 Brosig St. in Navasota.
