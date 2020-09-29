Partnership hopes to bring more visitors to College Station during holiday season

Visit College Station and Santa's Wonderland have announced a new partnership to extend out-of-town guests' stay in the area.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — We may only be at the tail end of September, but it's never too early to talk about Christmas. The City of College Station's new tourism division, Visit College Station, and Santa's Wonderland have announced a new partnership to extend people's stay around the area.

More than 300,000 people visit Santa's Wonderland each year and more are expected to come this holiday season. With the new campaign, Christmas in College Station, those out-of-town guests will be encouraged to book a hotel and explore all the city has to offer during the holidays.

More than 80 percent of 2019's Santa's Wonderland guests were from areas over a 50 miles radius.

"We have always known that Santa's Wonderland is a wonderful amenity to enjoy," said Aubrey Nettles, the economic development manager for the City of College Station.

The goal of the partnership is to become the premiere destination for holiday tourism in Texas. The partnership hopes to promote various businesses around town, like restaurants, bars, shops and entertainment venues. These businesses will be asked to have special holiday deals and events for visitors to take part in.

"Knowing there are quite a few additional amenities in College Station to enjoy, what a great way to extend people's stay and get them to really enjoy all that is Christmas in College Station," Nettles said.

Santa's Wonderland will offer several new attractions for 2020 like the Illuminations Ice Arena, Santa's Farm and a second Trail of Lights.