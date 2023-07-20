Own piece of history! Historic Waco Castle officially up for auction

The historic home was purchased and renovated by Chip and Joanna Gaines in 2019, and now it can officially be yours.

WACO, Texas — Place your bids Central Texans, a famous Waco landmark is officially up for auction.

The historic Cottonland Castle in Waco can now be yours.

The castle was purchased by Chip and Joanna Gaines in 2019, who spent the next three years renovating the historic house to once again be used as a home. The renovations were chronicled on the show "Fixer Upper: The Castle", and now that they are complete, the castle is once again up for grabs.

Bidding on the castle opened to the public on July 21. The auction is being held through Concierge Auctions.

The history of the castle begins long before it was purchased by the Gaines. Construction on the castle originally began in 1890, and the home was turned into the iconic landmark it is today in the early 1900s. The full history of the castle can be found on WacoHistory.org.

Magnolia Realty lists the castle at 6,176 square feet, with four bedrooms and three and a half baths.

The castle was reopened for guests to tour in 2022, but now the Gaines say they are "ready for someone new to write the next chapter in the historic home's history."

More information on the auction and the specifics of the castle can be found on the Concierge Auctions website.