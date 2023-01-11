Texan claims million-dollar scratch ticket prize in Rockdale

This was the second of eight top prizes worth $1 million, according to Texas Lottery.

ROCKDALE, Texas — A Rockdale resident is a million dollars richer after claiming the top prize winning ticket in the $1,000,000 Crossword ticket game.

The ticket, according to the Texas Lottery Commission, was purchased at Arvin's Liquor, located at 1020 E. Cameron Ave.

There are approximately 19,277, 675 tickets in $1,000 Crossword. This was the second of eight top prizes worth $1 million, according to Texas Lottery.

The overall odds of winning any prize in the game are very slim, with one in 3.41, including break-even prizes, according to Texas Lottery.

You're actually more likely to be hit by a meteorite than win the Powerball, according to Yahoo Finance.

