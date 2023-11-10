San Antonio Zoo reintroduces Texas Horned lizards back into wild

The 34 horned lizards, which hatched at CCR this summer, mark a major step forward for the Texas Horned Lizard Reintroduction Project.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Zoo is nationally recognized for their conservation efforts, and they just made a major step forward for the Texas Horned Lizard Reintroduction Project.

The zoo's Conservation and Research (CCR) celebrated a significant milestone on Wednesday by releasing 34 Texas horned lizards that hatched this summer back into the Texas landscape.

This year's release brings the total number of released horned lizards to nearly 200, with another release happening later this month.

"Something I love about this project is not only helping the Texas horned lizard but also providing this opportunity to others," said Dr. Andy Gluesenkamp, Director of the Center for Conservation & Research at San Antonio Zoo. "We had volunteers, landowners, partner organizations and naturalists join us on this release, and seeing their participation and excitement is priceless."

They also made some exciting discoveries, finding two lizards from a previous release, as well as a young sub-adult Texas horned lizard. What this means is that the lizards they are releasing are breeding successfully.

Specially trained dogs help researchers in their ongoing monitoring and conservation efforts by detecting traces of the lizards and leading scientists to them.

"Our team at Center for Conservation & Research at San Antonio Zoo works tirelessly to save species from extinction," said Tim Morrow, President & CEO of San Antonio Zoo. "This is a great win for conservation, horny toads and Texas."

