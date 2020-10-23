From a free outdoor dance class to a night of golfing, the Brazos Valley has lots of frightening fun this weekend!

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — A chill is in the air, and it is spooky season which means there’s plenty to do this weekend in the Brazos Valley!

Here’s the rundown.

Calling all monsters with a pep in their step!

Its an outdoor experience at Lake Walk Town Center for all ages and costumes are encouraged.

Just show up at 10:30 a.m. for some frightening fun!

Speaking of some frightening fun, you and yours can head over to Rock Prairie Road for the Aggie Habitat Pumpkin Patch.

This perfect Instagram opportunity is happening until Halloween from 8 a.m. to dark on Saturday.

If you're looking for the perfect IG photo opp or a free dance class, look no further than my Brazos Valley Weekend Rundown tonight on @KAGSnews at 6! pic.twitter.com/MeZGtKnZAp — Gabriela Garcia (@ggarcianews) October 23, 2020

Just be sure to bring your mask!

After dark Junior Achievement of the Brazos Valley is hosting their 2020 Shot in the Dark Night Golf Tournament.

Starting from check in at 5 p.m., golfers will do what they do best until midnight with food, drinks, a t-shirt and goodie bag.

If you’re looking for a less spooky time The Brazos Valley Fair’s Junior Livestock Show might be the place for you.

Juniors will show their steers, heifers, sheep, goats and more throughout the weekend.

If you are looking to do some good this weekend Bryan man Jose Bustos and his family are hosting a barbecue benefit at 11 a.m. on Saturday to raise money for his kidney transplant.