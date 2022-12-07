Texas A&M Maroon, Blinn Esports to face off in Collegiate VALORANT South grand finals

It's an all-Brazos Valley showdown in the College VALORANT South: Fall Tournament grand final.

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — Two teams remain in the College VALORANT South: Fall Tournament, the most prominent collegiate VALORANT tournament in the current collegiate esports ecosystem. The two teams remaining are Texas A&M's Maroon roster and Blinn Esports.

Blinn comes in to the grand finals after suffering an early defeat at the hands of TAMU Maroon in the quarterfinals 2-1. That match went into overtime rounds in the final map of the best-of-three series.

With both teams in the grand finals, both Brazos Valley representatives have secured spots at the collegiate championship taking place in the second quarter of 2023.