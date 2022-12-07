Texas A&M Maroon, Blinn Esports to face off in Collegiate VALORANT South grand finals

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — Two teams remain in the College VALORANT South: Fall Tournament, the most prominent collegiate VALORANT tournament in the current collegiate esports ecosystem. The two teams remaining are Texas A&M's Maroon roster and Blinn Esports.
Blinn comes in to the grand finals after suffering an early defeat at the hands of TAMU Maroon in the quarterfinals 2-1. That match went into overtime rounds in the final map of the best-of-three series.
Blinn eventually went on a tear through the lower bracket, defeating the University of Houston's Premiere team 2-1, Texas A&M's White roster 2-0, and the University of St. Thomas 2-1 before picking up a forfeit win over the University of Texas at Dallas in the lower bracket final.
With both teams in the grand finals, both Brazos Valley representatives have secured spots at the collegiate championship taking place in the second quarter of 2023.
The best-of-five match is set to take place on Sunday, Dec. 11.