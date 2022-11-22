Texas A&M Maroon, Blinn VALORANT teams advance in College VALORANT South: Fall Tournament playoffs

All three Brazos Valley representatives are still in the running for a chance to go to the national tournament in Spring 2023.

TEXAS, USA — Over the weekend, Texas A&M and Blinn's VALORANT esports squads stayed alive in the College VALORANT South: Fall Tournament.

Blinn defeated the University of Houston's Premiere team 2-1 on Sunday, Nov. 20, keeping their tournament run alive in the lower bracket. Additionally, TAMU Maroon picked up a forfeit win over the University of St. Thomas, putting themselves one match away from securing a spot at the national tournament, where the best teams from the East, West, and North divisions will face off to determine which collegiate roster is the best in the U.S.

TAMU Maroon's next match is against the University of Texas at Dallas in the upper bracket final. A win could put TAMU Maroon in the grand final, confirming themselves as one of the two teams to head to the Collegiate Championship.

While TAMU Maroon and Blinn found victories over the weekend, TAMU White suffered a 2-0 defeat against UT Dallas in two straight 13-6 map losses. That loss was in the upper bracket, meaning that TAMU White isn't out of the running for a spot in the Collegiate Championship just yet.

TAMU White and Blinn are set to clash in the second round of the lower bracket. A match time has not been officially set for the TAMU Maroon/UT Dallas match or the TAMU White/Blinn match, as the Thanksgiving holiday has given teams competing in the tournament an extra week to play their official matches.