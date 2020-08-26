Texas Renaissance Festival hosting 2020 Job Faire

The Job Faire is a two-day event and different vendors will be on the grounds each day, so come to both days if you can!

TODD MISSION, Texas — Needeth a w'rkplace? The Texas Renaissance Festival wanteth thee to joineth their team!

The festival is hosting their annual Job Faire on September 5 and 6 at their fair grounds starting at 9 a.m. Festival vendors are looking to fill positions for food and merchandise sales, food prep, games, rides, and more.

Applicants will be asked to fill out an application, bring a resume and a face mask. They should be prepared to work nine consecutive weekends, dress in costume, wear a face mask, and learn the King’s English.

All employees will be required to have their temperature screened before each shift, and employees with a fever or showing coronavirus symptoms will be sent home.