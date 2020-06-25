Urban Air Adventure Park re-opening in Bryan

The park is offering a free two-hour block for frontline workers and their families THIS Friday.

BRYAN, Texas — Urban Air is back, and it's welcoming families into its Bryan adventure park this weekend on Saturday, June 27.

And if you’re an essential worker, the park wants to honor you by offering a free day of fun for you and your family. On Friday, June 26, essential workers who have been serving on the frontlines during the pandemic can sign up for a free two-hour block; from 4-6PM, 5-7PM, and 6-8PM.

Existing Urban Air members are also invited to sign up for the same two-hour time blocks on Friday, and if you reserve a ticket now until Saturday, you will receive 50 percent off your ticket.