Business in the front, party in the back | The USA Mullet Championship is back

Over 600 submissions fight for the right to party in the 2022 USA Mullet Championship.

LEWISVILLE, Texas — July 30th was the last competition for the best hair-raising, rock-n-rollin', mullet-tastic doo' before the best mullet heads to the Colorado State Fair in Pueblo, Colorado for the USA Mullet Championship Aug. 26th.

After over 600 nationwide submissions and a few achy breaky hearts ( yes, that was a Billy Ray Cyrus pun), the best mullet contestants were picked out of the bunch. They will be competing for the grand prize of $2,500.

From curly tops with locks that won't stop to the classic shop chop all different types of mullets were represented. It's all for a good cause too. Half of the total entry fees in the kid's division ($5 per contestant) is going to Maggie’s Wigs for Kids, a Michigan-based nonprofit helping kids who need wigs because of cancer treatments or other conditions that result in temporary or long-term hair loss.

Additionally, half of the total entry fees in the men's division are going to Stop Soldier Suicide, an organization helping war veterans with mental health.

Now you can have the chance to vote for the best one.

Voting started Aug.15th and will end Aug. 19th. There are two voting categories: 2022 Kid's Division Voting and 2022 Teens Division Voting. Here are some of our favorite mullets from each category:

2022 Kid's Division:

2022 Teen Division:

Now the kids can't be the only ones having all the fun. Adult mullets need love too. You can register and send in three photos showing your rock-n-roll locks of waving awesomeness to the world. Registration ends Aug. 31st. The first round of voting will begin on Sept. 12th on Facebook.

Let the party live on.