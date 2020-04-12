Visit College Station hopes for economic boost with new holiday activities

"Christmas in College Station" is an effort to keep tourists around for the holiday season.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Pandemic or not, College Station officials are always excited about visitors coming to their city.

This year, that mission means so much more, and Visit College Station’s plan for it is being set in motion.

A lot of us need the holidays more than ever this year, and Visit College Station is fully aware.

“Christmas in College Station was meant to be a time for us to celebrate the holiday and happiness,” said Kindra Fry of Visit College Station.

The new program’s true purpose: bringing tourism, hotel stays and interaction with local businesses to College Station.

Christmas in College Station was set in motion with Santa’s Wonderland and local hotels, with Visit College Station making them "Santa-Certified" to get people to stay when they would be around for Santa’s Wonderland already.

Starting with that partnership Visit College Station figured the best way to expand people’s stays in the city were to give them more to do, while following safety protocols, like visiting the Gardens at A&M’s Red White and Maroon display, a holiday artisan market and watching Christmas movies at Olsen Field.

“We do know that just in this small time with our hotels, we’ve had quite a few already pick up and reservations that have already been made,” Fry said.

“It’s extremely important that we lay this groundwork now so that people talk more about it when they leave.”

Kindra said it’s a bit early to give specific economic projections, but she is optimistic this Christmas in college station will be a merry one.

“We know what this year has been like, and we’re trying to bring that cheer into people’s lives so we can end the year on a happy note.”