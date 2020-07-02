BRYAN, Texas — Brazos Valley locals can start their weekend off with a FEAST at 50 Men Who Can Cook on Friday, Feb. 8, 2020.

This year, 141 men are putting on their aprons and heading to the Brazos County Expo Center to cook and raise money for College Station schools.

KAGS meteorologist Dr. Christopher Nunley and Sports Anchor, Mike Lucas will be there with General Manager, Roby Somerford to whip up something special, too!

Wherever you spend Friday night, plan on wearing red for Go Red for Women's National "Wear Red Day."

To promote awareness for cardiovascular disease in women, all you have to do is wear red and share your photos or thoughts using the hashtag, "Wear Red Day."

Folks can also head over to the TAMU MSC Opas for “We Shall Overcome: A Celebration of Martin Luther King, Jr.”

Multi-genre recording artist, Damien Sneed leads musicians, vocalists and choral groups in the uplifting concert that’s $10 for students and $20 for adults.

Tickets for the show can be found here.

While you’re on campus, stop by “Aggieland Saturday," a campus-wide open house for prospective high school and transfer students.

Potential students and their families can meet current students, tour dorms and visit libraries or computer labs.

The university is also promoting their Core Values by hosting a canned food drive during the event for attendees to take part in.

Donation stations on campus will be on their interactive campus map.

If you have an event you'd like to share with us, send an email to news@kagstv.com.

ALSO POPULAR ON KAGSTV.COM:

A-MAYS-ing new student space for Mays Business School

DPS: Traffic enforcement operation in Grimes County not ICE based

CHI St. Joseph hosting nursing fair in College Station