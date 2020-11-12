Weekend Events in the Brazos Valley 12/12/2020

From breakfast with Santa to sipping and shopping, the Brazos Valley is full of holiday fun!

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — If you are wondering how to spend your weekend in the Brazos Valley, KAGS has you covered.

The College Station ISD Education Foundation is doing some good with a few local businesses to deliver 62 mattresses to CSISD students in need on Saturday morning.

The mattresses will come with a goodie bag with a sheet set, pillow, a book and a couple treats.

It all starts at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Sleep Station.

If you know a student with a sweet tooth, Chrissy’s Closet will be handing out gifts and Christmas cookie kits in a drive through event from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. behind College View High School.

They will also have Santa on hand for socially distanced pictures.

More than a million lights are waiting for you and your family at our Stephen C. Beachy Central Park! 🎅🏼🎄 pic.twitter.com/kfnDa1I39R — College Station (@CityofCS) December 9, 2020

If you want to share a meal with Santa, Brazos Proper Texas Kitchen is giving you that opportunity from 8 a.m. to noon. on Saturday.

They will have a full family style breakfast and the kiddos can make their own pancakes and gingerbread men with festive toppings.

Tickets are $18.95 for the kiddos and $28.95 for adults.

After breakfast, take a quick drive to the Arts Council of the Brazos Valley for their Christmas Open House.

You can spend your Saturday with their artists, shop around, view the gallery and just celebrate the holiday season.

Then, top off your day at Northgate for their Howdy Holly-Days.

The FREE family friendly sip-and-shop event will have snow, shopping with local vendors, live entertainment and more!