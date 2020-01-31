BRYAN, Texas — There is plenty in store this weekend for a Brazos Valley 'staycation!'

Do you like art? Do you not mind having something on you forever?

Then the Bryan/College Station Tattoo Expo is for you!

From now until Sunday night, the Brazos Center is hosting live tattooing all weekend by over 140 award winning artists and tattoo giveaways each day!

But if you’re looking to be a sharp shooter, Integrity Firearm Training Center is hosting a class on Saturday.

From 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., you’ll learn personal defense, marksmanship, awareness and overall safety with a gun.

For a more chill Saturday morning, learn more about your health at Walk with a Doc from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Join oncology physician, Juddi Yeh, M.D. for a one mile walk with wellness tips, light snacks and healthy fun for the whole family.

The Bryan ISD Showcase is also happening on Saturday, from Feb. 1, 2020.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Rudder High School will showcase everything the district has to offer.

According to BISD, "It's the best place for parents and students to learn about every program in every school, and make decisions about the best programs for their family. Whether interested in Advanced Academics, Science, Technology, Education and Math (STEM) programs, the Dual Language program, Career & Technical Education (CTE), Fine Arts or Athletics, this is the event to find out more information."

Attendees will get a free hot dog lunch, participate in hands-on activities with live animals, Fine Arts performances, Kickstart martial arts demonstrations, guest readers, a bingo scavenger hunt and a lot of giveaways with prizes from local restaurants and businesses!

And kick it up a notch at the I-L Texas College Station K-9 lunar new year celebration.

ILTexas CS K8 PTO We can't wait to see you this Saturday and especially watch all of t... he amazing performances by our students! Check out the performance schedule and make sure your kids are there early before their performance.

Explore cultural booths, guest performers and food from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the I-L Texas office!

And end your weekend at the Stella Hotel with the football rivalry of the year!

The 49ers and Chiefs face off, and the Stella has bar bites and drink specials all game long.

