BRYAN, Texas —

Friends and family gathered at the St Joseph Manor Assisted Living center Friday afternoon to celebrate the 103rd birthday of Bryan resident Addie Mae Dorsey.

Addie Mae was born August 9, 1916. She was the oldest of eleven children and outlived all her siblings. She has two children and several grandchildren and great grandchildren. Addie Mae’s son said she always loved to do crossword puzzles to keep her mind agile.

