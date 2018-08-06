KENNEBUNKPORT, Maine - George H.W. Bush is remembering his late wife Barbara on what would have been her 93rd birthday.

Barbara Pierce was born in New York City on June 8, 1925.

Early Friday, Bush 41 tweeted, "Sending our gratitude and family love on this special day to all who are helping carry forward the selfless work of one Barbara Pierce Bush. She loved helping others and did so with a joyful heart. Knowing there are so many out there who share her passion puts joy in our hearts."

On Monday the former president was released from a hospital in Maine where he was being treated for low blood pressure.

While in the hospital, the former President tweeted about reminiscing on life while reading his granddaughter Ellie's book.

The tweet read: "Enjoying a great book and a wonderful walk down memory lane this morning. Yet another reminder of just how lucky I have been in life. Very proud of the author and co-author too."

The new book is titled "George and Barbara Bush: A great American love story."

