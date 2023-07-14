CASA Cares | Bikers Against Child Abuse

Bikers Against Child Abuse is an international organization that aims to create a safer environment for abused children.

CENTRAL, Texas — Leather jackets and motorcycles are protecting the children of Central Texas, something you wouldn't normally expect.

Bikers Against Child Abuse (BACA) is an international organization that works to create a safer environment for abused children.

In Central Texas, a chapter of this organization is making a difference in children's lives one call at a time.

"That child can call that primary if they're having a bad day or a good day," CTX BACA President "M.O.T.O." said.

"M.O.T.O.", "Icebox" and "Mr. Spain" are bikers who empower and protect children in the Central Texas area.

"M.O.T.O" mentioned that sometimes a kid will just call him when they need him.

"Icebox" said it's the children that are their heroes.

"Our heroes, we don't know their stories and to be honest, we don't completely care what happened to them, we just want to help them and let them not be in fear," "Icebox" said.

These men said they joined because they see the difference BACA can make in a child's life.

Someone who has the persona of a tough and mean person, comes off that way to those who want to harm children, but the children know who their protector is.

So these bikers will join them in courtrooms, tough situations, or wherever they're needed, so they always feel protected.

"We try to make a difference, we want them to be smiling again, happy and not afraid," "Mr. Spain" said.

BACA has yet to work with CASA of Bell and Coryell Counties, but this organization is the prime example of what a child in CASA might need.

Some of the children in CASA need an extra advocate, a protector, to create a space in which they feel safe.