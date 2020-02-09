Areona Carter has loved and taken care of dogs her entire life, and has maintained a pet service business while studying as an Animal Science major at TAMU.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — From a visually impaired DJ to a retail entrepreneur, KAGS has talked to a lot of exceptional Aggies in the past.

On Tuesday, KAGS got to know an animal science major from Dallas who’s following her calling she’s had since before she can remember.

Areona Carter really loves dogs.

She has taken care of them her whole life and says each one has their own personality to love.

She has six of her own, and it was her love of man’s best friend that gave her an idea.

Two years ago Areona started working for Rover, a website that connects pet owners to sitters and walkers.

Then she figured she could try offering those services on her own.

“The dogs would just come into my house and I would just watch them," she said, "it was pretty fun. I was having fun.”

So in 2019 this Exceptional Aggie sophomore started Carter’s K-9 LLC, an in-home dog boarding, daycare and grooming business.

She even makes homemade doggy treats.

“I’ve really gotten a positive response," she said, "I really didn’t think so because I didn’t have a lot of time in College Station because of corona last semester so I was kinda worried, but once I made my website I got a lot of people wanting services and everything so it’s been pretty good.”

Through building her business, Areona says her success comes from the heart.

She hopes to keep turning her furry clients into friends for years to come.