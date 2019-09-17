WACO, Texas — The Soldiers of Oxfordshire Museum took to Facebook on Sept. 6, to track down the family of Leroy Garrett. The name was on a World War II ID tag found near an old R & R base used by U.S. Army Air Corps during the war.

"That's our lifeline and you know. He dropped it or lost it and someone else has brought a piece of that family back to us," Brenda Crain Steveson, Leroy Garrett's niece.

The WWII tag was found by a metal detectorist who put the tag in olive oil and made the name legible. After researching, Stevenson believes the tag belongs to her relatives.

"We had to get all the dates together calling around with the different people in the family, the elders that are here in Waco and finding out if this was him or not," Stevenson said.

They had to go through a few hurdles. Stevenson believes the tag has a spelling error on it. Her uncle's name is Luvoy Garrett.

"That's where it connected everything even though the spelling was not correct, but the daughter, she filled in the dots," Stevenson said.

They've contacted the museum and are working to get the tag back stateside.

"It tells who they are, where they've been, and what family they belong to, because those soldiers do belong to someone," Stevenson said.

