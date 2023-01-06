They're baa-ack! Kate Upton's vintage Houston Astros jackets are back in stock

HOUSTON — That vintage Houston Astros jacket that Kate Upton wore during Game 4 of the American League Championship Series is finally back in stock.
Upton's custom Mitchell and Ness jacket had Verlander on the back and fans spotted it on TV when she hugged her hubby after the ALCS win.
Editor's note: The video above originally aired in October 2022.
The jackets sold out quickly during the Astros' World Series run leaving a lot of fans disappointed.
Months later, they're finally back.
While in Houston, the supermodel created a lot of buzz over her Astros gear. A rainbow jacket and sweater she wore in past seasons also became hot commodities.
Alas, Verlander is with the Mets now so it's not likely we'll see Upton sporting Astros gear in the future.