MADISONVILLE, Texas — From visible scars to the wounds we don’t see, there are many veterans who struggle with getting back into civilian life.

In Madisonville, one organization is lending a hand and a few paws to help those servicemen in need.

“We’re just here trying to shed a little light on some of their darkest hours and restore their faith in humanity,” said Jeff Anderson, Ph. D, Founder/CEO of Rebuilding Warriors.

Running on donations, the 501(C)3 has been giving free service dogs to veterans at no charge since 2013.

Anderson owned a tactical training company for marines and soldiers before a friend asked him to train a service dog for him in 2012.

That’s when he found his calling.

“I’d never done a service dog. When you think of how many of these guys have seriously tried to end it. Just a phone call to say, ‘hey we’re gonna give you a dog.’ gives hope,” Anderson said.

Now, six years later, Rebuilding Warriors has 104 dogs in 25 states.

Anderson’s nine acre property is dedicated to training dogs …

“Each dog is specifically trained for that veteran, we find that veteran, and whatever his issues are, the dogs are specifically trained for that issue,” said Anderson.

Once each dog is ready for their new owner, the impact is much more than a bond between man and his new best friend.

“This is something bigger than me it’s something bigger than you, and you see guys that have multiple and a year later, they have their own non profits,” he said, “they’re helping other veterans... and that hope generates into a new future//so that ripple effect is way beyond anything I can even explain.”

Rebuilding Warriors will be at the Hearts Military Museum in Huntsville on April 4, 2020, and if you want to help them continue their mission, head to their website.

ALSO POPULAR ON KAGSTV.COM:

'Better utilization of the space' | Texas A&M redeveloping land for $25 million park

Bryan man accused of stealing over $3,500 in panties and bras at Victoria's Secret

College Station ISD names sole finalist in superintendent search