WACO, Texas — Valentine's Day is a day when we show those we love just how much we care. If you're looking to change things up a bit this year, you might consider something special to drink.
Leighton Bagley, the bar manager at Dichotomy Coffee & Spirits in Waco shared some unique cocktail recipes for Valentine's Day or any special occasion.
Classic Champagne Cocktail
-1 Sugar cube soaked in Angostura Bitters
- 5 oz. Ste. Michelle Brut Sparkling Wine
Jack Rose Cocktail
- 1.5 oz. Applejack Brandy
- .75 oz. Fresh Lemon Juice
- .5 oz. House Made Grenadine Syrup
- Prep: Add ingredients to a cocktail shaker, add ice and shake. Strain into a six ounce cocktail glass and garnish with lemon twist
Smoking Rose Cocktail
- 1.5 oz. Mezcal
- .75 oz. Fresh Lime Juice
- .5 oz. House made Grenadine Syrup
- .25 oz. Rich Simple Syrup
- Smoked Rosemary Sprig
