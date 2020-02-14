WACO, Texas — Valentine's Day is a day when we show those we love just how much we care. If you're looking to change things up a bit this year, you might consider something special to drink.



Leighton Bagley, the bar manager at Dichotomy Coffee & Spirits in Waco shared some unique cocktail recipes for Valentine's Day or any special occasion.

Classic Champagne Cocktail

-1 Sugar cube soaked in Angostura Bitters

- 5 oz. Ste. Michelle Brut Sparkling Wine

Jack Rose Cocktail

- 1.5 oz. Applejack Brandy

- .75 oz. Fresh Lemon Juice

- .5 oz. House Made Grenadine Syrup

- Prep: Add ingredients to a cocktail shaker, add ice and shake. Strain into a six ounce cocktail glass and garnish with lemon twist

Smoking Rose Cocktail

- 1.5 oz. Mezcal

- .75 oz. Fresh Lime Juice

- .5 oz. House made Grenadine Syrup

- .25 oz. Rich Simple Syrup

- Smoked Rosemary Sprig

