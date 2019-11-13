BRYAN, Texas — November 13 is World Kindness Day, and organizations like United Way of the Brazos Valley spread it year round.

For 66 years, the organization has worked with different agencies across the Brazos Valley to solve big problems in their community.

“We focus on education, financial stability and health, and those are the areas where we collaborate with other agencies, we also have our own programs that we run that focus on those three things,” said Peggi Goff, the VP of Community Impact at United Way of the Brazos Valley.

One of those programs is the 24 hour Brazos Valley 211 line.

“If they’re looking for rent assistance, utility assistance, sometimes places to volunteer... they can call just 211 and they can get a specialist who can talk through their issue with them and help them find resources and services in the community that can help them out,” said Goff.

Those looking to help them help others with resources or volunteer time can visit their volunteer website.

United Way has their Jingle Book Bash coming up in December you can find out more about it here.

For that event, the organization plans on donating books to children at the Post Oak Mall.