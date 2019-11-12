BRYAN, Texas — The Aggieland Humane Society has taken in more than 80 pets since the first of December, and to encourage folks to give them all good homes, they have a holiday deal in store for potential pet parents.

They call it the "12 Strays of Christmas," and the annual program puts animals that may not have gotten enough attention back in the spotlight.

In the 12 days leading up to Christmas, 12 pets are available for adoption for only $12.

As those $12 pets get adopted, more will be added to their online list every day until December 23, 2019.

“We want those guys to be back on the highlight on the platform and get them some refreshed attention,” Darby McKenzie, the humane society's communication specialist, said.

Whether you’re a cat or dog person, they’ve got furry friends to fit any human’s personality.

You can find pets like Mavis the cat, or three-month-old puppies, Lucia and Thea on their website.

If you’re considering giving a pet as a holiday gift, the Aggieland Humane Society wants folks to remember to “make sure that this is a pet that you can bring into your life and keep for an extended period of time. We want them to be a family member.”

For those who are not ready to take on the full-time, long-term responsibilities that come with owning a pet, there are other ways to help those that need adopting.

The Aggieland Humane Society is accepting toys, sweaters and food for their dogs and cats.

ALSO POPULAR ON KAGSTV.COM:

Brenham ISD prepares students of all ages for future with Advanced Academic courses

How to have happy 'healthy' holidays

How to keep your belongings safe from burglars as you leave for the holidays