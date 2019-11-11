BRYAN, Texas — The Aggieland Humane Society is doing their part to honor our veterans by giving them the opportunity to adopt a furry friend for free.

From now until 3 p.m. Saturday, 11/16/19, the humane society is waiving adoption fees veterans and their immediate families.

The promotion has been around for years, but until 2019, they waived the fee only on the holiday itself.

"We talked about it this year, and that's just not enough time for you to find that new family member, bond with someone. coming in and meeting with all the cats and dogs, you might find one one day and need to go home and talk about it, so we decided, you know what, let's give people the whole week for different work schedules, things like that," said Darby Kolle, their Communications Specialist.

For more information on adopting a pet, visit their website.