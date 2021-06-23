x
Adopt don't shop: Nueces County Animal Shelter over capacity

The shelter said they need the public's help and rescue groups to help save the precious shelter dogs.
Credit: Nueces County Animal Services

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Do you have room in your life (and home) for a new family member? The Nueces County Animal Shelter said they are over capacity and desperately need help in saving the shelter dogs. 

Credit: Nueces County Animal Services

For information on how to rescue or adopt, call (410) 608-2195.

