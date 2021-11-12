Bryan Animal Center to give away free rabies vaccinations and microchipping Saturday

The center is giving out 100 doses and chippings beginning 8 a.m. at Bonham Park.

BRYAN, Texas — The Bryan Animal Center is giving away 100 free rabies vaccines and 100 free microchipping on November 13 at Bonham Park from 8:00 A.M. to noon to help people ensure their dogs are healthy and safe.

“It's very important for having your pet up to date for the health and wellbeing of your pet and for the community,” Programs Coordinator for the Bryan Animal Center Dyan Cisneros said.

Cisneros said it’s also important to get your dog(s) microchipped because their collars can fall off.

“If your dog has that microchip, it is there for life and if your dog does get out it is very useful because if your dog is picked up by animal control or a Good Samaritan brings it into our facility, or you know a scan by a veterinarian or somebody takes it into PetSmart, Petco, anything like that,” Cisneros said, “they can get that animal back home.”

Cisneros said microchipping is easy and the chip itself is about the size of a grain of rice.

“It's just like us going and getting your ears pierced and it's really quick,” Cisneros said, “it goes in between the dog’s shoulder blades, so it's really quick and sometimes the dogs get a little yelp, sometimes the smaller dogs but most of the time they don't feel it at all.”

