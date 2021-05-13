A win Thursday night for animal activists in the City of College Station.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The ordinance amendment that prohibits the sale of dogs and cats by pet shops unless they were obtained from an animal shelter or an animal rescue organization was passed unanimously on May 13.

College Station is now the 8th city to approve this kind of ordinance.

Judy LeUnes, President of Wienerspiel said peopled wanted the city to have this change to promote humane pet retail stores.

“If they want a pure-breed dog and they want to go to a reputable breeder, we're all for that, we just want to stop the supply of puppy mills into a pet store,” LeUnes said.