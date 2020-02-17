HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two emaciated dogs were removed from a South Side home on Sunday.

According to authorities, the dogs were taken from a home in the 3900 block of Luca Street, which is near the intersection of Old Spanish Trail and Scott Street.

The black and white dog was so emaciated it had trouble standing, authorities said. The dog's entire spinal structure was visible and authorities said it was eating bark off a nearby tree.

Both dogs were chained in the yard without food or water.

The Houston SPCA stepped in to help the animals.

Animal cruelty charges will be filed against the owner and anyone else who is involved in the case, authorities said.

Anyone can report animal cruelty to the Precinct 1 hotline at 832-927-1659.

