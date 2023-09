It's not the first time dead fish have washed onshore in Galveston in large numbers.

GALVESTON, Texas — Dead fish washed up on the shores of Galveston beaches over the weekend.

A video from the West End of the island showed dead fish litter across the sand for as far as the eye could see.

It's not the first time something like this has happened.

In June, the oxygen levels of the Gulf of Mexico dropped, causing a lot of fish to die.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department didn't immediately respond to a request for more information.

