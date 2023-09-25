Horses seized in Coryell County animal cruelty case recovering at Salado nonprofit

Two people were charged with abandoning 14 horses near Topsey, TX in August. Now, the horses are getting a second chance thanks to a Central Texas rescue.

SALADO, Texas — Seven horses who were rescued after an animal cruelty case in Coryell County are now on the path to recovery, thanks to a Central Texas nonprofit.

Two people were arrested in August on animal cruelty charges after allegedly abandoning 14 horses near Topsey, Texas. Three horses were reportedly found dead on the property, but 11 of the horses were rescued and expected to survive.

Four of the horses have since been adopted, but the remaining seven are also getting a second chance at a rescue center in Salado, Texas.

CenTex Equine Rescue and Rehab is a nonprofit that focuses on neglected performance horses. They now have the task of getting the horses back to health.

The horses have only been at the rescue for a few weeks, but are already doing much better. Founder Brittany Janes says the rescue is raising money to help cover the costs of treating the horses. Janes says every dollar helps and is greatly appreciated.

CenTex Equine Rescue and Rehab has started a Donorbox fundraiser to raise money for the horses' recovery. A link to donate can be found here.