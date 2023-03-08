Hundreds of sharks spotted swimming together in Gulf of Mexico

The amazing sight was even cooler since it happened during Shark Week on Discovery.

GALVESTON, Texas — Amazing video of a massive school of sharks swimming together in the Gulf of Mexico has gone viral with millions of views on TikTok and Facebook.

Ridge Druilhet said his brother spotted hundreds of sharks while he was working on an offshore oil rig last week off the Texas-Louisiana coast. He said his brother is used to seeing sharks but seeing so many together was a rare treat. The experience happened to be during Shark Week.

Sharks common in the Gulf include blacktip, bull, spinner and Atlantic sharpnose, according to NOAA. While some types are solitary or travel in pairs, blacktips are among the species known to hunt in large groups.

We aren't sure what type of sharks are in the viral video.

This viral video of the sharks comes just a few days after another viral video from the Gulf of Mexico. Last week, we told you about an endangered whale spotted off the Texas Gulf coast, south of Galveston. Here's that video.

