BRYAN, Texas — Five kittens are ready for adoption at Aggieland Humane Society. This week we have: George, Fred, Gwen, Gander and Gus-Gus. They are about eight weeks old and have been spayed or neutered. Their shots are up-to-date for their age. After adoption, they will receive a return visit to Aggieland Humane for booster shots. They have been socialized and microchipped. Each kitten's adoption fee is $95.

According to a humane society spokesperson-- April is the start of "Kitten Season", they already have about twenty kittens in foster care that will be coming up for adoption. They also expect more kittens to be brought to the shelter.

Kittens tend to be adopted quickly, if you are interested in one of these little ones head over to meet them.