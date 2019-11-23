BRYAN, Texas —

It’s time for another KAGS pet of the week, and this time we have Phineas the cat! Currently residing at Aggieland Humane Society, Phineas is a 7-8 month old male orange tabby kitten looking to find a place to call home.

Just in time for the holiday season, Phineas is up to date on all his vaccines and is microchipped. He loves to be held and has the habits of a little old man, he is always taking naps.

KAGS

Phineas is one of 15 animals chosen at Aggieland Humane Society that will have their pet adoption fees waived tomorrow at their Clear the Cages event. That means this sleepy kitten is free. Act fast, this is the last FREE adoption event of 2019.

If you think Phineas is the perfect fit for you head over to Aggieland Humane Society to adopt him. For more information on how to adopt an animal from Aggieland Humane Society, click here.