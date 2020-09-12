Local shelters in need of temporary and forever homes for their animals

The number of strays coming into the shelters has seen a slight uptick as the year ends.

BRYAN, Texas — As the year wraps up, the furry creatures at our local shelters continue their search for a forever home.

With holidays continuing and people visiting their loved ones, pets may get lost in all the shuffling.

“Our animal control officers are always busy during this time and throughout the entire year overall, but we’ve had a lot of animals come through who are looking for their forever home or we have a lot of people that come through that have lost their pets," said Bryan Animal Center Animal Services Supervisor Ashley Rodriguez.

Aggieland Humane Society reminds you that now is the time to take precautions before you lose a pet.

“The number of strays coming in [is] kind of [in an] uptick as the year ends here, which is just a great reminder that if you are losing a pet, continue to check your local shelters and if you are a pet owner, before your pet even goes missing, go ahead and microchip and make sure their Brazos County tag is up to date,” said Aggieland Humane Society Communications Coordinator Darby McKenzie.

Despite the pandemic, both shelters said the community has really stepped up to help provide for these furry creatures.

“About a month ago we posted on social media that we needed some help with kitten food and we got over a thousand cans which was phenomenal. We will eat through those and we’ll need some more in the spring for sure. It’s just been really cool to be a part of the community that when we need help is really willing to step up,” said McKenzie.

Gouda seems to be really enjoying adopted life 😻 pic.twitter.com/Jwmp9aHjWq — Aggieland Humane Society (@AggielandHumane) December 7, 2020

The Bryan Animal Center has also been quite busy during this time.

“We have had adoptions this entire time. We have been open, both the center and animal control. Obviously, we have a lot of pets that have come through, either through the pandemic and we’ve had quite a bit of adoptions and the community has really supported us," said Rodriguez.

If you’re looking to adopt a pet, the Bryan Animal Center is holding an adoption special right now and all animals are $25.

All I want for Christmas is a hooman to love me and a hooman for me to love back. So Santa, if you are reading this, please help me find a family this Christmas.

-JABBA pic.twitter.com/Wu4WEDJT85 — Bryan Animal Center (@COBAnimalCenter) December 7, 2020

If you have a little extra love to share this season, Aggieland Humane Society is looking for holiday fosters.

“As we do head into Christmas, of course we want every human to be able to spend Christmas with their family as safely as possible, but we want our pets to be able to spend Christmas outside of the kennel,” said McKenzie.

Aggieland Humane Society says holiday fostering is meant to remind these animals that they are pets and that they are loved during the Christmas season as well.

Holiday fostering is from December 23rd to January 4th.