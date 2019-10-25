BRYAN, Texas — This week KAGS has two special pets of the week! Liberty and Mercer are 6 month old pitbull mix siblings. Liberty, a sweet little girl, and her brother Mercer, are two pups that are full of energy. They have all of their shots, are spayed and neutered, and most importantly, they are ready to go to their forever homes. They are strong, growing puppies and will need a home with lots of activity and room to run around. They have been at Bryan Animal Center Since September, so go see if these cute pups are right for you!

Bryan Animal Center is home to many stray dogs and cats, and the occasional farm animal. Located off Finfeather Road, Bryan Animal Center offers a variety of adoption packages, and all animals come with microchips and up-to-date vaccinations. For more information on how to adopt an animal, click here.