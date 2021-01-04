Professional Bull Riding is still on schedule to arrive at Reed Arena on April 9 and 10.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — One of the youngest riders ever to qualify for the PBR World Finals, Texan Austin Richardson is a rising talent in the bull riding world.

Just four years into his career, Richardson has already turned heads on both the PBR Unleash The Beast and Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tours.

The 21-year-old has been riding animals ever since he could remember.

Richardson said he started off by riding goats, then slowly turned to ride bulls and became a professional at the age of 18.

He said it takes a lot of mental preparation and self-confidence to ride a bull.

“You have to really want it to be a professional bull rider and if you don’t have it in you if you’re scared or anything, you’re just not going to be able to take that next level,” Richardson said.

I spoke with @PBR's Austin Richardson...one of the youngest riders ever to qualify for the #PBRWorldFinals.⁰

What does it take to become a professional bull rider?🐮



The 21-year-old answers all that and more today on @KAGSnews at 6 & 10 pm.⁰

📸: Andre Silva, Bull Stock Media pic.twitter.com/8RLOxWR6bA — Elisabeth Tharp (@elisabeththarp1) April 1, 2021

Many injuries can come from loose focus when bull riding, thankfully for Richardson, he’s only broken a finger.

“It did require surgery and I was out for about six months,” he said.

Even after the finger injury, even after he gets thrown off a bull, Richardson said he continues to get back on the one-ton animal because he loves the sport and it’s as simple as that.

“I know each weekend if I go and I fall off, I know I put in the hard work throughout the week for my career. I can’t be down on myself for not doing the work,” he said.

You can watch Richardson’s and other riders compete in just 8 days inside Reed Arena, April 9 and 10.

Tickets can be purchased here and here

Richardson’s Career in Review:

(Courtesy of PBR)

2018:

Austin Richardson made his PBR debut in 2018 in his hometown of Stephenville, Texas, riding in the ABBI Spring Fling Touring Pro Division (TPD) event.

In just his third PBR event, Richardson earned his first world points, placing sixth in Ivins, Utah.

On April 13, Richardson put the world on notice, finishing second in his first ever Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour (PWVT) event in Roanoke, Virginia.

Just one month later, the young Texan ventured north of the border, finding his first PBR victory in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.

2019:

The 2019 season saw Richardson return to the PWVT, picking up two Top 10 finishes en-route to the PWVT Finals in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Placing second at the PWVT Finals, Richardson punched his ticket to his first ever PBR World Finals, becoming one of the youngest competitors of all-time at the prestigious event.

2021:

Renewing his chase for a PBR World Championship in the 2021 season, Richardson has already added two Top 10 finishes to his resume in the young season.

Finishing third in Charleston, South Carolina, and eighth in Pensacola, Florida, Richardson has moved himself to No. 52 in the world standings, on the edge of the elite Unleash The Beast tour cut line.

World Finals Appearances: 1

Hometown: Stephenville, Texas

Height: 5-6

Weight: 135

Age: 21

Riding Hand: Right

Career Earnings: $51,534.70*