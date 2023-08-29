Record-breaking alligator caught in Mississippi

MISSISSIPPI, USA — Four hunters in Mississippi made a record-breaking catch this August, only it wasn't a fish they reeled in, instead, it was an alligator nearly as long as most cars!
According to the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks, the alligator was so large it set a new state record as the largest alligator ever caught in Mississippi.
Four hunters, Tanner White, Don Woods, Will Thomas and Joey Clark, reportedly caught the enormous reptile in the West Central Alligator Hunting Zone, located in the central-western part of the state, on Aug. 26.
According to the Department, the gator measured a staggering 14 feet, three inches long, with a belly girth of 66 inches and a tail girth of 46.5 inches, and weighed in at 802.5 pounds!
The photos of the gargantuan gator have now gone viral on social media, putting into perspective just how big the animal is.
